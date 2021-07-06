Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,282 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Conduent worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Conduent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

