ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

