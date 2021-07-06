CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.54. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 99 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.38 million, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

