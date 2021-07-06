Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $231.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.16. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last ninety days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.