Content Neutrality Network Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $40,837.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

