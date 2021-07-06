Contrasting Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) & Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

90.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Darden Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 2 0 2.25 Darden Restaurants 0 5 22 0 2.81

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.19%. Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $155.22, indicating a potential upside of 4.26%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -12.43% -59.46% -8.11% Darden Restaurants 8.74% 22.25% 5.62%

Volatility & Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Darden Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $868.72 million 0.60 -$276.07 million ($11.33) -2.91 Darden Restaurants $7.20 billion 2.70 $629.30 million $4.31 34.54

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of March 3, 2021, it operated approximately 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.