Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,123,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture. The company serves the motors/generators, mobile auxiliary power, compressors, turbines, bearings, electric vehicles, brakes/rotors/calipers, pumps/fans, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, military, and marine target markets.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.