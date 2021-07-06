Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Decreased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,769 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

CPRT opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.48. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $135.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.