Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,311.60. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Insiders have sold a total of 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.58. 379,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,546. The stock has a market capitalization of C$747.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.05. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

