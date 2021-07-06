CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of CoreCivic worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.30.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

