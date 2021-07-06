Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by III Capital Management

III Capital Management lowered its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,062 shares during the period. III Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $119,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $122,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 14,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

