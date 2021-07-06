Cornichon (CORN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $466.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.61 million and $466.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00167167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,131.09 or 0.99844591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00957106 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,334,395 coins and its circulating supply is 17,092,547 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

