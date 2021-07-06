Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $247,350.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael G. Potter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00.

CRSR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the period. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

