Corus Entertainment (CJREF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS: CJREF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Corus Entertainment Inc alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.