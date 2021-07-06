CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $201,795.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $201,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $201,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

CorVel stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.22. 40,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,427. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

