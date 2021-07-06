Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $13.23 or 0.00038721 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $398.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,207.62 or 1.00095621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007818 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 275,485,549 coins and its circulating supply is 217,700,946 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.