Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60.70 ($0.79). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 414,157 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £164.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

