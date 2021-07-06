Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 1-Year High at $401.33

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $401.33 and last traded at $401.12, with a volume of 16375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $398.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

