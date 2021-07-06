Counos X (CCXX) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Counos X has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $5.96 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $102.91 or 0.00301648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00133699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00167650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.74 or 1.00163518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.00956557 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,839,902 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

