Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-$684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $265.04 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COUP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.63.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.