Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $265.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

