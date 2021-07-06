Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 4.3%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $277.02 and last traded at $276.37. 86,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,484,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

