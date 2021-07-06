Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 56,829 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $2,306,120.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COUR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. 1,525,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,117. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

