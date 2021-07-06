Covalent Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $23.17 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00166242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.45 or 0.99994104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00935379 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

