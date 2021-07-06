COVIR.IO (CVR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.00

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 65.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 81.9% against the dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $2,343.73 and approximately $23.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00134480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00167655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.88 or 0.99795312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.24 or 0.00958941 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

