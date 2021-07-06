CRDT (CRDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.25 Million

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a market cap of $54,301.16 and $1.25 million worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CRDT has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00057351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00986907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.28 or 0.08890923 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

