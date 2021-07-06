Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Morningstar worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Morningstar by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 8,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,064 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.07, for a total value of $2,844,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,875 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.27 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.36.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.