Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 2,759,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,303. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.