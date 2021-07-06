Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. 416,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,052. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
