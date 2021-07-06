Critical Analysis: MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) versus Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.0% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Reata Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $222.57, indicating a potential upside of 59.79%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $20.03 billion 1.25 $2.27 billion N/A N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals $9.02 million 560.22 -$247.75 million ($7.35) -18.95

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 12.89% 18.12% 7.56% Reata Pharmaceuticals -3,092.54% -88.44% -36.25%

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases. The company also provides life science products and services, including research, process, and applied solution. In addition, it offers specialty chemicals for semiconductor, liquid crystals, organic light-emitting diodes, effect pigments, automotive, and functional solutions. It has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc; agreement with Novartis AG and Vera Therapeutics, Inc.; and collaboration with F-star Delta Ltd. and Artios Pharma Limited. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a subsidiary of E. Merck Kommanditgesellschaft. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates as a subsidiary of E. Merck KG.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others. It is also developing RTA 901 for neurological diseases; and RTA 1701 for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. In addition, the company offers bardoxolone for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. Further, it has a strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize bardoxolone for renal, cardiovascular, diabetes, and various other related metabolic indications in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia; and AbbVie Inc. to jointly research, develop, and commercialize all second- and later-generation Nrf2 activators for all indications other than renal, cardiovascular, and metabolic indications. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

