Critical Comparison: Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Illumina alerts:

89.3% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Illumina and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.24 billion 21.30 $656.00 million $4.50 105.00 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 16.04 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Illumina and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 4 7 6 0 2.12 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Illumina currently has a consensus target price of $374.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.43%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Illumina.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 18.14% 14.81% 9.02% Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Illumina beats Akoya Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. The company provides instruments and consumables used in genetic analysis; and genotyping and sequencing services, instrument service contracts, and development and licensing agreements. Its customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sells through life-science distributors in various markets within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It has a collaboration agreement with Geneseeq Technology Inc. to develop comprehensive in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) NGS testing kits for cancer. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.