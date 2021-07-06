CROAT (CROAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $119.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $211,257.50 and approximately $119.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,041,429 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

