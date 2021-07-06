Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cronos Group by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.