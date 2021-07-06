CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $10.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.92. 217,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,324. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $260.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

