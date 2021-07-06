Crown (CRW) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $677.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,244.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01491701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00412798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00088966 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003921 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,527,028 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

