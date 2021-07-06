Crowns (CWS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.16 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00011648 BTC on major exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $1.16 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00956515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045266 BTC.

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,689,396 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

