Cryptaur (CPT) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.93 million and $10,452.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00998353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.60 or 0.08926413 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.