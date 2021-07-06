Crypterium Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $172,105.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Coin Profile

CRPT is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,495,236 coins and its circulating supply is 83,497,685 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

