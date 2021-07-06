CryptEx (CRX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,400.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $18.20 or 0.00053319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $18,400.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,091.31 or 0.99887679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007726 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

