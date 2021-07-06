Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $141.41 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00998353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.60 or 0.08926413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00044009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.