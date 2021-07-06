Crypto Village Accelerator Hits Market Capitalization of $0.67 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $0.67 and $84,241.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00967407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.