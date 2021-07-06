CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Cap Tops $2.17 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $31,966.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00959138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045154 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars.

