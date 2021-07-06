CryptoPing (PING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $2,161.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00166929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,043.67 or 0.99890197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.00945058 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

