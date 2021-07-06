CryptoPing Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.72 million and $2,275.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00133756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00166474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.63 or 0.99907717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.45 or 0.00970288 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

