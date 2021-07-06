CryptoSoul One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,472.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $202,772.15 and approximately $1,472.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00039900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00287637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00038766 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

