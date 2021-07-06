CryptoTask Market Capitalization Reaches $874,128.20 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 3% against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $874,128.20 and $236,327.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00165573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,995.58 or 0.99607198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00947416 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,325 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.