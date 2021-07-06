CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of CubeSmart worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

