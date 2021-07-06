CUE Protocol Price Tops $44.30 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $44.30 or 0.00129796 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $337,425.03 and $12,845.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00165573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,995.58 or 0.99607198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00947416 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

