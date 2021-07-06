Curate Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. Curate has a total market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00965866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,594,157 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.