Curecoin Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $54.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,081,392 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

